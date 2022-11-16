NorthWest Arkansas Community College millage increase on May 2023 ballot

Voters who live in the Bentonville and Rogers school districts will get to vote next year on whether to increase property taxes to fund NorthWest Arkansas Community College.

Why it matters: The possible hike would give the school an additional $1.8 million to work with, allowing it to offer more competitive salaries, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

By the numbers: NWACC is asking to increase the millage by 0.4 for a total of 3 mills. The increase would cost homeowners an additional $8 for every $100,000 of home value annually.

The millage rate was originally 3 mills when voters first approved it in 1989.

The millage decreased in 1997 and in 2005 without voter approval because of a state law that automatically reduces an institution's mills when assessed property values rise.

Of note: The $1.8 million is not specifically earmarked for salaries.

What's next: The election will be May 9, 2023.