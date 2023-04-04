Screenshot of the interactive map of the most dynamic metros . Courtesy: Heartland Forward

The most economically dynamic metros in 2022 had robust technology and automotive industries, a recent report by Heartland Forward shows.

State of play: Researchers at the Bentonville "think and do tank" rank 382 U.S. metro areas annually by tracking wages, employment, GDP growth, entrepreneurship and average income.

The latest report offers perspective on the first full year of economic recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic faded.

Zoom in: The Northwest Arkansas metro dipped from No. 21 slot in both 2020 and 2021 to No. 34.

At least part of that decline can be attributed to slower employment growth (4.2% vs. 6%) and average pay growth (5.7% from 6.5%).

Inflation, NWA's high home prices and utility costs contributed, Ross DeVol, CEO of Heartland Forward, told Axios.

Screenshot of the Heartland Forward 2022 report. Courtesy: Heartland Forward

By the numbers: Most cities — 367 — saw positive job growth from 2020 to 2021. Only seven could say the same between 2019 and 2020.

Three metros in the 20-state region the organization calls “the heartland” were in the top 10: Elkhart, Indiana (No. 2); Austin, Texas (No. 4); and Midland, Texas (No. 6).

Seven heartland metros made the top 50; last year it was four.

More than half of the top 25 benefitted from a recovery in tourism and outdoor recreation as the pandemic's impact slowed.

What they found: Several heartland cities saw economic improvement last year as they shifted away from industrial recruiting to tech and quality of life.

Springfield, Ohio soared to No. 146 from No. 336 and Columbus, Indiana jumped to No. 184 from No. 360 as auto manufacturing picked up after a steep drop in 2020.

The intrigue: Elkhart, Indiana climbed to the No. 2 spot due to its involvement in the RV industry, which saw record sales in 2021 as people turned to outdoor recreation during the pandemic.

Between the lines: The report highlights three key points economic developers want to improve:

Smaller communities are more susceptible to boom-bust cycles because they're likely dependent on narrower industries like oil and gas or auto manufacturing;

Cultivating entrepreneurs helps diversify economies in both large and small cities;

Metros with natural amenities — like lakes or mountains — to attract recreation and tourism showed stability in 2022, but were down slightly as the pandemic faded.

The bottom line: A diversified economy is the best hedge against the unknown — a common theme in many of Heartland Forward's reports.