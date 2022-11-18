Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis; Table: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

Colorado outdoor recreation generated $11.6 billion in economic activity in 2021 with the snow sports industry leading the nation, a new federal report shows.

State of play: Outdoor recreation activities accounted for 2.7% of the state's total gross domestic product and created more than 125,000 jobs, or 4% of the state's total, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Half the value added is from supporting industries, such as travel and tourism.

The majority of the recreation sectors saw growth compared to pre-pandemic numbers, with hiking, tent camping and climbing leading the way at 37% growth in 2021 compared to the year prior.

Colorado's $1.3 billion generated in economic activity linked to snow sports ranked first in the nation.

Yes, but: Snow activities is the one sector that hasn't rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. It's still down 19% from 2019, the report found.

What they're saying: Conor Hall, the state's outdoor recreation czar, noted growth during the pandemic and said in a statement that Colorado "must continue our work to support the industry, stewardship of our natural resources and equitable access to the outdoors."

The big picture: Nationwide, the outdoor industry grew 19% in 2021 after seeing an equal level decline in 2020, both of which exceeded the broader economy.

Colorado's overall outdoor economy ranked 12th nationally behind bigger states and those along the coasts.

What to watch: The Biden administration is reviving efforts to elevate the outdoor recreation industry, which the Colorado Sun reports is lobbying for a national office and undersecretary-level leader.