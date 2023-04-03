Arkansas' wetter winter weather

Data: NOAA; Map: Axios Visuals

Northwest Arkansas got 9.9 inches of precipitation this past winter — up 2.2 inches from average, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Erin Davis report, citing data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Why it matters: Wintertime precipitation can bring hazardous conditions that hamper travel and knock out power — but it can also alleviate drought, especially in mountainous areas that rely on melting snowpack each spring to replenish groundwater supplies.

The big picture: Nationally, a band of heavier-than-usual precipitation stretched from California to Minnesota.

Much of California and the Midwest had some of the wettest winter weather on record this past winter.

The opposite was true in the Pacific Northwest and in parts of Texas and Florida, which were significantly drier than average.

Of note: For this analysis, "winter" is defined as Dec. 1, 2022–Feb. 28.

The bottom line: Climate change is raising the odds and severity of precipitation extremes — both heavy rain and snow, as well as prolonged and severe dry spells.