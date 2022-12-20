Liz Cheney talks about democracy at Crystal Bridges

Caryl Stern, right, asked questions Monday of Rep. Liz Cheney about democracy and growing up as the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

The same day the Jan. 6 panel voted to refer former President Trump to the Department of Justice on criminal charges, committee member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) traveled to Bentonville to talk about democracy.

Context: Cheney spoke at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art as part of the "We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" exhibition.

Caryl Stern, executive director of the Walton Family Foundation, moderated.

"I really can't think of anything more fitting at the end of … what was a sad day in many ways — but a day that was dedicated to the Constitution — than to be able to be here and to actually see an original copy of the Constitution," Cheney said.

Catch up quick: To a crowd of more than 500, Cheney stressed how important it is to teach and learn history and how democracy needs a larger pool of serious candidates to run for higher office.

What they're saying: "We have an obligation to educate ourselves. We have an obligation to make sure that, as Americans, we understand how our institutions work, we understand the protections that the Constitution gives," Cheney said.

She added: "If we only defend the Constitution when it serves our political purposes, then we won't ever be able to call on it as a shield when we need it."

