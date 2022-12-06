Northwest Arkansas' most expensive ZIP codes

Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Despite rising mortgage rates and fewer listings, home prices continued to climb in most of Northwest Arkansas' ZIP codes from July to October, according to data from Zillow.

What's happening: The national housing market has cooled somewhat since the Federal Reserve started raising rates this summer in an effort to curb inflation.

Nationally, new listings for homes were down 35% in October compared to a year earlier.

Why it matters: As housing prices and rents climb, it becomes harder for lower- and even middle-range wage earners to afford to buy a home or rent an apartment in NWA.

Earlier this year, urbanist Richard Florida pointed out the area could fall victim to its own economic success if it doesn't create more attainable housing.

Of note: Excellerate Foundation and the Northwest Arkansas Council's Center for Workforce Housing are focused on the issue.

By the numbers: NWA areas with with the biggest price increases in July through October:

Kingston area: 4.7%, from $152,200 to $159,300. Garfield area: 4.4%, from $390,300 to $407,300. Bentonville area: 3.7%, from $431,900 to $447,700. Decatur area: 3.6%, from $213,800 to $221,400. Pettigrew area: 3.7%, from $141,600 to $146,800.

Yes, and: Prices were down slightly in NWA's more rural areas.

Home prices in the Evansville area — the extreme southwest portion of NWA — dropped 4%, from $228,100 to $219,100.

Meanwhile, prices in the Canehill ZIP code were down 2.4%, from $227,400 to $222,100.

Flashback: The average home price in NWA was $385, 821 as of June, up 27% from a year previous, according to the residential Skyline Report.

Go deeper: There's an interactive version of the map above on our website, so you can see just how much things have changed in your ZIP code.