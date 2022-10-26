Mortgage rates top 7% to reach a 21-year high

Data: Mortgage Bankers Association; Chart: Axios Visuals

The rate on the 30-year-mortgage hit 7.16%, the highest since 2001, according to data released Wednesday morning from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Why it matters: Fast-rising rates have flattened the once-frothy housing market. Home prices are falling quickly, but not fast enough to make home buying affordable for anyone looking to buy right now.

Mortgage application activity is at its slowest since 1997, Joel Kan, MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist said in a statement.

Catchup quick: The high rates are pushing down home prices. Just yesterday, new data was out showing American home prices fell by 2.4% in just the two months from June to August, as Axios' Felix Salmon reported.

On the other hand, they're still up 4.8% in the past six months, 13.1% over the past year, and 42.2% since the pandemic hit.

What's ahead: The MBA predicts the 30-year-rate will start to fall in 2023 — but nowhere near the rock-bottom numbers so many homeowners have already locked in.

The group forecasts rates hitting 5.4% at the end of next year.

Bottom line: The Fed's mission to tamp down inflation is sending mortgage rates sky-high and crushing demand for houses — which was actually the intention.