How to celebrate New Year's Eve 2022 in Northwest Arkansas
It's not too early to start making plans to ring in 2023.
Here's what the region has in store so far:
- Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville — The Noon Year's Eve event is family-friendly, free and includes art-making, live music, games and dancing from 11am-3pm.
- George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville — Start with a 6pm happy hour concert with Full House and end with Arkansauce with Sicard Hollow starting at 9pm. Get $15 tickets for the first show and $20 tickets for the second.
- The Piano Bar in Fayetteville — The New Year's Eve Bash starts at 7pm, and $35 tickets include a champagne toast and party favors to celebrate the new year.
- Tin Roof in Fayetteville — Another champagne toast, this new Nashville-based live music joint will feature performances starting at 6:30pm by Get in the Truck Quartet, Logan Hogue and DJ TzOnTheTrack. Get tickets for $40.
Know of any cool events going on for New Year’s Eve? Fill us in.
