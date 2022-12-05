41 mins ago - Things to Do

How to celebrate New Year's Eve 2022 in Northwest Arkansas

Alex Golden
Illustration of a champagne bottle in a gold cooler with the Axios logo.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

It's not too early to start making plans to ring in 2023.

Here's what the region has in store so far:

  • Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville — The Noon Year's Eve event is family-friendly, free and includes art-making, live music, games and dancing from 11am-3pm.
  • George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville — Start with a 6pm happy hour concert with Full House and end with Arkansauce with Sicard Hollow starting at 9pm. Get $15 tickets for the first show and $20 tickets for the second.
  • The Piano Bar in Fayetteville — The New Year's Eve Bash starts at 7pm, and $35 tickets include a champagne toast and party favors to celebrate the new year.
  • Tin Roof in Fayetteville — Another champagne toast, this new Nashville-based live music joint will feature performances starting at 6:30pm by Get in the Truck Quartet, Logan Hogue and DJ TzOnTheTrack. Get tickets for $40.

Know of any cool events going on for New Year’s Eve? Fill us in.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nw Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nw Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

Nw Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nw Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more