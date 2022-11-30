Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton accept an award during Variety's Power of Women on Sept. 28. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Variety via Getty Images

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and vice chair of the Clinton Foundation Chelsea Clinton are hosting a "Women's Voices Summit" in Little Rock on Friday.

What's happening: Organizers say conversations at the full-day event will explore women's equality by addressing the maternal health crisis and reproductive rights, the power of young women voters, and the rights of Iranian women and girls.

State of play: Performing an abortion in Arkansas became a felony within hours of the U.S. Supreme Court's opinion overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling this summer.

Research shows that lack of access to abortion care has major socioeconomic consequences for women by lowering earnings, career prospects and educational advancement.

Yes, and: Arkansas has the highest known rate of maternal mortality in the U.S., about double the national average of states with available data.

Zoom out: Women's rights are under attack globally. In Iran, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in custody of Iranian police for allegedly violating a religious law requiring women to wear headscarves, Axios' Ivana Saric writes.

The incident sparked protests met with violent crackdowns that have resulted in at least 185 dead, including children.

Details: Scheduled panel discussions at the Little Rock event will cover voting rights, health care, economic and global issues.

An in-depth conversation between former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will be moderated by Hillary Clinton.

What they're saying: "Today, women across the United States and around the world face challenges to their freedom," Stephanie Streett, executive director of the Clinton Foundation, said in a statement to Axios.

"Through the ongoing Women’s Voices Exhibition and this week’s summit, we will examine the historical struggle to defend and advance women's rights by bringing together a wide range of voices, perspectives, and solutions to accelerate the pace of progress toward equality, 'once and for all.'"

Nearly 30 women are expected to participate in the conversations including:

Kim Teehee, the Cherokee Nation's Delegate to the U.S. Congress.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood.

Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code.

Amy Tu, president of international business and chief administrative officer for Tyson Foods.

Of note: An art and artifact exhibition "Women’s Voices, Women’s Votes, Women’s Rights," is on display at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock through April 30, 2023.

How to watch: The summit will be streamed live, beginning at 8:30am Friday.