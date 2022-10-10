Protests in Iran over the death in Tehran police custody of Mahsa Amini entered a fourth week, amid reports security forces were arresting children inside schools during attempts to quell anti-government unrest Sunday.

The big picture: "At least 185 people, including at least 19 children, have been killed in the nationwide protests across Iran," per a statement from the Norway-based nonprofit Iran Human Rights, which says it has members inside and outside of Iran.

"The highest number of killings occurred in Sistan and Baluchistan province with half the recorded number."

Countries including the U.S. have issued sanctions against Iranian officials due to Tehran's ongoing crackdown on internet availability and protests in Iran over the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Amini, who died after the morality police detained her for "improper hijab," the mandatory head covering.

What's happening: Authorities closed all schools and higher education facilities in Iranian Kurdistan on Sunday, in an apparent effort to quell unrest in the Kurdish community over Amini's death.

Videos shared to social media showed protests taking place across Iran, despite the crackdown.

Meanwhile, there were widespread reports of Iranian children being "arrested inside school premises on Sunday by security forces arriving in vans" that didn't have license plates, per the Guardian.