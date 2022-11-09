Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders has won the governor's race, the Associated Press reports. She will be the 47th governor of Arkansas.

Why it matters: She will be the first woman to lead the Natural State and has never served in elected office. Her campaign advertising has been long on rhetoric about protecting Arkansas from the radical left, but short on details about how she will govern.

Context: The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders served as the White House press secretary for two years during former President Trump's administration.

State of play: Sanders will succeed Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a popular moderate conservative leader.

Of note: Trump endorsed Sanders in 2021.

The intrigue: Sanders has been floated as a possible running mate for Trump should he make another bid for president in 2024.

"Sarah is focused on winning [the governor's race] and serving as governor for eight years," Sanders' spokesperson, Judd Deere, told Axios via email.

What we're watching: Hutchinson, who is term-limited out of office, has said he'll wait until after the midterm elections to announce whether he plans to run for president.