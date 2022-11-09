23 mins ago - Politics

Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins Arkansas governor's race

Worth Sparkman
Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders has won the governor's race, the Associated Press reports. She will be the 47th governor of Arkansas.

Why it matters: She will be the first woman to lead the Natural State and has never served in elected office. Her campaign advertising has been long on rhetoric about protecting Arkansas from the radical left, but short on details about how she will govern.

Context: The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders served as the White House press secretary for two years during former President Trump's administration.

State of play: Sanders will succeed Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a popular moderate conservative leader.

Of note: Trump endorsed Sanders in 2021.

The intrigue: Sanders has been floated as a possible running mate for Trump should he make another bid for president in 2024.

  • "Sarah is focused on winning [the governor's race] and serving as governor for eight years," Sanders' spokesperson, Judd Deere, told Axios via email.

What we're watching: Hutchinson, who is term-limited out of office, has said he'll wait until after the midterm elections to announce whether he plans to run for president.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more