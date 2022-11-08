Former President Trump suggested ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections that he'll be making a "very big" announcement from Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15

Why it matters: Trump's remarks at a GOP campaign event in Ohio drew national attention and reinserted him into the narrative of the election happening now, which will decide whether Republicans retake control of the House and Senate, as well as determine his power as a kingmaker depending on the success of his endorsed candidates.

Driving the news: Many in the Republican Party have been expecting an announcement from Trump — though no sooner than the week of Nov. 14 — after 18 months of speculation and repeated teases of a potential presidential run.

In recent weeks, Trump has been inching closer to saying he is running, relishing the applause as he hints to his rally crowds that he's going to take another shot at the White House.

At his rally in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, Trump said: "In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again ... Get ready that’s all I’m telling you — very soon. Get ready."

Go deeper: A radical plan for Trump’s second term