J.D. Vance and Rep. Tim Ryan clashed over racism during the Ohio Senate candidates' final debate on Monday evening.

Driving the news: Vance accused Ryan of "slander" and said he's "disgusting" after the Democrat claimed his Republican rival defended far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and suggested he backed "white replacement theory," a conspiracy theory that has strains of anti-Semitism, racism and anti-immigrant sentiment.

What they're saying: "Here’s exactly what happens when the media and people like Tim Ryan accuse me of engaging the great replacement theory: My own children, my biracial children, get attacked by scumbags online and in person because you are so desperate for political power," said Vance, whose wife is Indian American.

"You can believe in the border without being a racist," he added.

The other side: Ryan said he's "not sure why" retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) endorsed him.

He insisted Vance was "peddling" white replacement theory, saying "J.D., you're on tape."

Ryan's campaign posted a video clip online of Vance on Twitter with the comment "JD Vance stood up for Alex Jones."

Context: The video the Ryan campaign shared featured Vance clarifying a Sept. 5 tweet he posted saying "Alex Jones if a far more reputable source of information than Rachel Maddow."

In the clip, Vance says "You'd want an elite that's willing to think outside the box, that’s willing to say, 'Well, maybe this is like a crazy idea, but maybe it's true.'"

