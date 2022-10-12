Jury orders Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion in Sandy Hook defamation trial
A Connecticut jury on Wednesday ordered far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company to pay the families of eight victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting $965 million in damages for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax.
Why it matters: The nearly billion-dollar award comes on top of the $49.3 million in damages a separate Texas jury in August ordered Jones to pay to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the school shooting.
- The jury began deliberating last Thursday after three weeks of trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, roughly 20 miles from where a gunman used an AR-15 style rifle to kill 20 children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School near Newtown in 2012.
- An FBI agent who first responded to the shooting is also a plaintiff in the defamation lawsuit.
- The plaintiffs' attorney had asked the jury to order Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, to pay more than $500 million in damages to the families and FBI agent.
- Jones was not in the courtroom for the reading of the verdict.
What they're saying: "We very, very, very much look forward to an appeal," Jones' attorney, Norm Pattis, said outside the courthouse on Wednesday.
- “We disagree with the basis of the default, we disagree with the court’s evidentiary rulings. In more than 200 trials in the course of my career I have never seen a trial like this,” he said.
- "Today is a very, very dark day for freedom of speech."
The big picture: Jones, primarily through his website and radio show Infowars, for years falsely claimed the shooting was a "false flag" operation planned by the government using "crisis actors" to undermine gun rights.
- He admitted during the Texas trial in August that he believes it was "100% real." That trial marked the first time he had been held financially liable for spreading conspiracy theories about the mass shooting.
- Free Speech Systems, which Jones owns, is the parent company of Infowars.
Yes, but: Free Speech Systems declared bankruptcy in August for a second time this year in a bid to limit the cost of litigation damages.
- The families involved in the Connecticut and Texas lawsuits asked a federal bankruptcy judge to order Jones to relinquish control of Free Speech Systems, accusing him of sending millions of dollars to himself while still claiming bankruptcy.
- The bankruptcy judge last month dismissed Jones' attorney and chief restructuring officer and ordered new personnel to oversee the Free Speech Systems bankruptcy case because of a "lack of candor" from the company, particularly about Jones' personal spending, according to the New York Times.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.