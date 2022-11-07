Data: League of American Bicyclists; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fayetteville is the sixth most bicycle-friendly city in the U.S., according to the League of American Bicyclists.

The city has 38 registered bike-friendly businesses (BFBs), eight more than in June 2021.

By comparison, Bentonville has 11, and Rogers has five.

Why it matters: Bike-friendly communities are attractive to a growing number of tourists and professionals looking for places to live in the work-from-home economy.

Cycling reduces traffic, parking needs, CO2 emissions and is good for physical and mental health.

The criteria: The league maintains a national registry of BFBs. It awards bicycle-friendly status to businesses based on standards including offering encouragement, education and resources to help commuters cycle safely and confidently.