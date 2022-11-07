2 hours ago - Sports

Bike business is big business in Fayetteville

Worth Sparkman
Data: League of American Bicyclists; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: League of American Bicyclists; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fayetteville is the sixth most bicycle-friendly city in the U.S., according to the League of American Bicyclists.

  • By comparison, Bentonville has 11, and Rogers has five.

Why it matters: Bike-friendly communities are attractive to a growing number of tourists and professionals looking for places to live in the work-from-home economy.

  • Cycling reduces traffic, parking needs, CO2 emissions and is good for physical and mental health.

The criteria: The league maintains a national registry of BFBs. It awards bicycle-friendly status to businesses based on standards including offering encouragement, education and resources to help commuters cycle safely and confidently.

  • Application fees range from $50 for small businesses to $500 for businesses with 1,000 or more employees.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more