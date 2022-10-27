Halloween is Monday, and if you're celebrating this weekend, it's time to make plans.

🏚 Visit a haunted house: Try The Asylum in Cave Springs, Nightmares Haunted House in Bentonville or Warehouse of Fear in Siloam Springs.

🍭 Take the kids trick-or-treating: Try the Bentonville Farmers Market on Saturday, Trick Art Treat on Sunday at Crystal Bridges or Trick or Treat on the Trail at the Ramble in Fayetteville.

🎃 Go to a festival: Springdale's family-friendly Halloween Fest will be 4-7pm Saturday on the Shiloh Square.

🍔 Try a horror-themed food truck: The Witching Hour in Bentonville is spooky year-round, but what better time to try "zombie snot hot sauce" on a ghostface pepper burger than Halloween weekend?

👠 Do the time warp: Live music, cocktails, a costume party and a screening of the cult classic, "Rocky Horror Picture Show," at 8pm Monday at Walton Arts Center. Get tickets for $20.

🍸 Drink a scary cocktail: Pinpoint in Fayetteville transformed into a pop-up bar, Nightmare on Block Street, at the beginning of the month and continues its Halloween-themed decor and drink menu through Halloween.

🚂 Ride a haunted train: Part of Springdale's Ozarktober festivities, you can hop on the stationary Halloween train, a festive and not-so-scary option for the little ones, or the Haunted train, a scarier ride, at the Emma Avenue station of the Arkansas Missouri Railroad Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $5-$10.