Where to find a scary good burger in NW Arkansas
Who says we can't have Halloween in January?
The intrigue: The Witching Hour in Bentonville is a horror-themed food truck that opened last year. It’s a funky addition to the food scene that's spooky year round.
On the menu: The theme is in the decor but also throughout the menu.
- I tried the ghostface pepper burger with crispy onions, jalapeños, black garlic ghost pepper BBQ sauce, extra hot honey, spicy candied bacon, "zombie snot hot sauce" and pepperjack cheese.
- This burger was cooked perfectly and was so full of flavor, but definitely not for those who have a low spice tolerance.
- Also there's the mac and cheese or "cheddar goblin," the onion rings a.k.a. "crop circles," and then there's the Texas coleslaw massacre, a burger on Texas toast topped with coleslaw.
Of note: All burgers are available in quarter-pound or half-pound. I found the quarter-pound to be plenty, especially with all the toppings and a side of fries.
Details: The Witching Hour is at 704 SW A St. in Bentonville. Hours are 11am-2pm and 5-9pm Tuesday through Saturday.
