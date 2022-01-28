Where to find a scary good burger in NW Arkansas

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Who says we can't have Halloween in January?

The intrigue: The Witching Hour in Bentonville is a horror-themed food truck that opened last year. It’s a funky addition to the food scene that's spooky year round.

On the menu: The theme is in the decor but also throughout the menu.

I tried the ghostface pepper burger with crispy onions, jalapeños, black garlic ghost pepper BBQ sauce, extra hot honey, spicy candied bacon, "zombie snot hot sauce" and pepperjack cheese.

This burger was cooked perfectly and was so full of flavor, but definitely not for those who have a low spice tolerance.

Also there's the mac and cheese or "cheddar goblin," the onion rings a.k.a. "crop circles," and then there's the Texas coleslaw massacre, a burger on Texas toast topped with coleslaw.

Just look at how that melts. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Of note: All burgers are available in quarter-pound or half-pound. I found the quarter-pound to be plenty, especially with all the toppings and a side of fries.

Details: The Witching Hour is at 704 SW A St. in Bentonville. Hours are 11am-2pm and 5-9pm Tuesday through Saturday.

Hungry for more burgers? Here are our top picks in Benton and Washington counties.