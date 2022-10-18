1 hour ago - Politics
Arkansas ranked low for voting access
Arkansas is one of the most restrictive states in the U.S. in terms of voting barriers.
What's happening: The state ranks 48th, according to the nonpartisan 2022 Cost of Voting Index published in the Election Law Journal.
- Four Republican-sponsored laws that created new restrictions on Arkansas voters were passed in 2021, including adding photo ID requirements to provisional ballots, prohibiting anyone from standing within 100 feet of a polling place and changing the deadline for mail-in ballots.
Context: The index is based on state policies in 10 categories, including voter registration, ID laws and absentee voting.
Be smart: Early voting begins Oct. 24. Check your registration status and polling locations and see sample ballots.
