Arkansas ranked low for voting access

Data: Schraufnagel, et al., 2022, “Cost of Voting in the American States: 2022”; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Arkansas is one of the most restrictive states in the U.S. in terms of voting barriers.

What's happening: The state ranks 48th, according to the nonpartisan 2022 Cost of Voting Index published in the Election Law Journal.

Four Republican-sponsored laws that created new restrictions on Arkansas voters were passed in 2021, including adding photo ID requirements to provisional ballots, prohibiting anyone from standing within 100 feet of a polling place and changing the deadline for mail-in ballots.

Context: The index is based on state policies in 10 categories, including voter registration, ID laws and absentee voting.

Be smart: Early voting begins Oct. 24. Check your registration status and polling locations and see sample ballots.