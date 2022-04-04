Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Arkansas Supreme Court allowed four voting laws critics called restrictive to go back into effect in a decision Friday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

In March, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen said the laws violate the Arkansas Constitution.

Why it matters: The League of Women Voters of Arkansas and Arkansas United argued the laws place an undue burden on voters and are more likely to disproportionately impact people of marginalized communities.

Yes, but: Supporters say the laws serve to strengthen the voting system and provide voters confidence.

Flashback: Soon after Judge Griffen struck down the laws, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she would appeal his decision.

Details: The four Republican-sponsored laws:

1. Act 249 requires voters with provisional ballots to submit copies of IDs by the Monday after an election.

2. Act 736 requires a voter's signature on an absentee ballot to be checked against their voter registration.

3. Act 728 prohibits anyone from standing within 100 feet of a polling place, except to stand in line to vote.

4. Act 973 changes the deadline for a mail-in ballot to the Friday before an election. Previously it was the Monday before.

What's next: The Arkansas Supreme Court's decision is the last word for the state laws unless other groups challenge them in court.

