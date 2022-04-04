Arkansas Supreme Court upholds controversial voting laws
The Arkansas Supreme Court allowed four voting laws critics called restrictive to go back into effect in a decision Friday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.
- In March, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen said the laws violate the Arkansas Constitution.
Why it matters: The League of Women Voters of Arkansas and Arkansas United argued the laws place an undue burden on voters and are more likely to disproportionately impact people of marginalized communities.
- Yes, but: Supporters say the laws serve to strengthen the voting system and provide voters confidence.
Flashback: Soon after Judge Griffen struck down the laws, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she would appeal his decision.
Details: The four Republican-sponsored laws:
1. Act 249 requires voters with provisional ballots to submit copies of IDs by the Monday after an election.
2. Act 736 requires a voter's signature on an absentee ballot to be checked against their voter registration.
3. Act 728 prohibits anyone from standing within 100 feet of a polling place, except to stand in line to vote.
4. Act 973 changes the deadline for a mail-in ballot to the Friday before an election. Previously it was the Monday before.
What's next: The Arkansas Supreme Court's decision is the last word for the state laws unless other groups challenge them in court.
Go deeper: Read Axios' Hard Truths on race and voting in the U.S.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.