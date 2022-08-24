Confirmed cases of monkeypox in Arkansas are up to 26, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

State of play: Three spots in NWA are offering the monkeypox vaccine, including the health department clinic on Wimberly Drive in Fayetteville, Community Pharmacy on Emma Avenue in Springdale and AR Care on Springdale Avenue in Springdale.

Yes, and: The vaccine, effective after exposure and before symptoms emerge, is available for:

People with confirmed and presumed exposures, including those who had close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox.

Those who know their sexual partner was diagnosed with monkeypox.

Men who have sex with men who, in the last 14 days, had a sexual encounter in a venue where there was known spread of monkeypox or in an area where it's spreading.

The big picture: The Biden administration is speeding up its vaccine distribution effort, Axios' Herb Scribner writes, after declaring the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency on Aug. 4.

Be smart: The disease is spread through skin-to-skin contact with infectious rash, scabs and body fluids. It can also transmitted through contaminated items, such as clothing or respiratory secretions.

Monkeypox is not airborne.

Zoom out: The U.S. has more than 15,900 monkeypox cases, according to the CDC.