August means it's back-to-school time. Not just for kids, but for entrepreneurs looking to step up their game, too.

What's happening: Both Heartland Forward and Cureate are accepting applications for their fall cohorts of 10 entrepreneurs — or hopeful business builders — each.

Why it matters: Encouraging, mentoring and developing entrepreneurs are important steps to build a successful entrepreneurial network in Northwest Arkansas.

Heartland Forward

Details: This program is an idea accelerator, meaning you can, but don't have to, own a business. Anyone with a creative idea for solving a problem in NWA can apply (for instance, this guy who's converting standard bicycles to electric bikes).

Builders + Backers, a venture capital and accelerator firm, runs the program with Heartland Forward.

Participants receive a $5,000 "pebble" grant to use for experimentation.

They learn how to put abstractions into action, test them and communicate their value. They're also connected to other participant "builders."

The Walton Family Foundation supports this cohort.

Deadline: Applications are accepted through Aug. 15, and the program begins Sept. 22, running roughly 90 days.

Cureate

Details: Business consulting company, Cureate, is largely focused on helping food and beverage entrepreneurs earn more money.

Cohort participants can take Cureate Courses and get two business consultations.

Applicants must be located in Arkansas or adjacent counties in Missouri or Oklahoma, but looking to serve the NWA market.

At the end of the program, participants pitch their ideas for a chance to win $5,000.

Forge, Inc. of Huntsville backs the cohort.

Deadline: Applications are accepted through Sept. 6. The program begins Sept. 27 and lasts 10 weeks.

Of note: CEO Kim Bryden relocated Cureate to NWA from Washington, D.C., as part of the Life Works Here program.

What's next: Cureate plans to host two more 10-person cohorts during the 2022-2023 school year.