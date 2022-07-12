Walmart has a definitive agreement to buy 4,500 electric delivery vehicles from Canoo, the two companies announced Tuesday morning.

The EV maker revealed last year it was relocating its headquarters to Bentonville.

Why it matters: Farmers, contractors and delivery companies — not individual consumers — will lead America into the electric vehicle era, Axios' Joann Muller wrote earlier this year.

Yes, and: Using EVs for last-mile deliveries — from store to door — will help Walmart get closer to its goal of zero emissions by 2040.

Details: Walmart will begin with Canoo's Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV), a commercial unit built for frequent stop-and-go travel.

The LDV is designed for small package delivery and has 120 cubic feet of cargo space. That's comparable to a 2021 Chevy Tahoe, Ford Expedition Max or Toyota Sequoia.

Canoo says the vehicle is modular, so Walmart can adapt it for specific needs.

Between the lines: Financial terms of the deal aren't being disclosed, but a contract Canoo has with NASA to build two rugged, custom astronaut transports is valued at nearly $150,000.

Walmart has the option to purchase up to 10,000 Canoo units as part of the new agreement.

Flashback: The agreement may provide Canoo some needed juice.

The publicly traded company warned investors in May that "substantial doubt exists about the company's ability to continue as a going concern," per a financial filing — meaning the EV maker needed more capital to stay afloat.

And just recently, the company said its planned manufacturing plant in Pryor, Oklahoma, could be delayed, citing supply chain issues.

What they're saying: "By continuing to expand our last mile delivery fleet in a sustainable way, we're able to provide customers and Walmart+ members with even more access to same-day deliveries while keeping costs low," said David Guggina, senior vice president of innovation and automation at Walmart U.S.

What to watch: The companies will put the LDV into service in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro to finalize its configuration in "the coming weeks," Canoo said in a news release.

It'll be 2023 before they're used more widely.

Disclosure: Reporter Worth Sparkman is a Walmart shareholder.