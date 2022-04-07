Canoo, the electric vehicle maker relocating its headquarters to NWA, landed a $147,855 contract with NASA, Bloomberg first reported.

Canoo vehicles will transport astronauts to the launchpad for missions to the moon and Mars, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: It's one small step toward raising international awareness about Canoo vehicles in a crowded field of startup EV makers.

Canoo vehicles will be manufactured in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Yes, and: Tony Aquil, Canoo's CEO, sits on Gov. Asa Hutchinson's Arkansas Council on Future Mobility, so visibility for Canoo could also raise the state's profile.

Flashback: Canoo announced its move to NWA in November.