EV maker Canoo lands NASA contract

Canoo CEO, Tony Aquila shows Gov. Asa Hutchinson a prototype at an event announcing the Arkansas Council Future Mobility.
Canoo CEO Tony Aquila shows Gov. Asa Hutchinson a prototype at an event announcing the Arkansas Council on Future Mobility. Photo courtesy of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office

Canoo, the electric vehicle maker relocating its headquarters to NWA, landed a $147,855 contract with NASA, Bloomberg first reported.

  • Canoo vehicles will transport astronauts to the launchpad for missions to the moon and Mars, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: It's one small step toward raising international awareness about Canoo vehicles in a crowded field of startup EV makers.

  • Canoo vehicles will be manufactured in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Yes, and: Tony Aquil, Canoo's CEO, sits on Gov. Asa Hutchinson's Arkansas Council on Future Mobility, so visibility for Canoo could also raise the state's profile.

Flashback: Canoo announced its move to NWA in November.

