EV maker Canoo lands NASA contract
Canoo, the electric vehicle maker relocating its headquarters to NWA, landed a $147,855 contract with NASA, Bloomberg first reported.
- Canoo vehicles will transport astronauts to the launchpad for missions to the moon and Mars, Bloomberg reports.
Why it matters: It's one small step toward raising international awareness about Canoo vehicles in a crowded field of startup EV makers.
- Canoo vehicles will be manufactured in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Yes, and: Tony Aquil, Canoo's CEO, sits on Gov. Asa Hutchinson's Arkansas Council on Future Mobility, so visibility for Canoo could also raise the state's profile.
Flashback: Canoo announced its move to NWA in November.
- It also has a contract to build 1,000 vehicles for the state of Oklahoma.
- The company lost $346.8 million in 2021.
