Springdale's Boardwalk home to hibachi truck
I recently checked out Jasper's Hibachi Express & Sushi — yet another option at Springdale's relatively new Boardwalk food truck court.
The food: I love a good chicken fried rice dish, so it was an easy decision. The hibachi chicken comes with fried rice, vegetables and a "yum-yum" sauce ($11.50).
- Yes, and: There was fried cheesecake on the menu ($4). Who can resist fried cheesecake from a truck?
The verdict: The chicken, served as chunks rather than shredded, was a little dry and had an overdone texture one can get on a grill at home.
- Yes, but: The rice and veggies were perfect.
- The yum-yum sauce is like a honey mustard, served on the side. When the chicken is gone, it complements the rice nicely.
The cheesecake was nothing special: just a light batter and chocolate sauce over a wedge.
Details: Jasper's is open 11am-2pm and 4-9pm Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday. Closed Wednesday and Sunday.
- 3445 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale.
