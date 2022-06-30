COVID-19 cases rise as FDA debates variant-specific vaccines
While the graph above looks promising compared to January, Arkansas' coronavirus cases are on the rise again.
- On Wednesday, 1,332 cases were reported, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. It's the second consecutive daily increase over 1,000.
State of play: Arkansas had a total of 10,664 active cases as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health. Of those, 664 were in Benton County, and 760 were in Washington County.
Zoom out: An FDA panel spent hours Tuesday debating how and whether to update vaccines, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim and Tina Reed report.
Yes, and: Time is running short to develop a fall game plan, with existing vaccines losing effectiveness against new variants and more than half of Americans still without a booster dose.
- The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 19-2 to recommend an Omicron-specific update to COVID-19 booster vaccines expected to roll out within the next few months.
Go deeper: COVID vaccine strategy still murky after FDA experts meet
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.