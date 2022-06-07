Bentonville's Rolling Taco rocks

Worth here. If you read us often, you know I've been on a street taco kick.

The setup: When I saw that Rolling Taco's location was near an appointment just after lunchtime, I knew it was meant to be.

The trailer is set up on a lot at 410 S. Eighth St. in Bentonville with tall shade trees and picnic tables.

It's just a hop and a skip from the Walmart Home Office.

Details: There's plenty on the menu, including burritos, bowls, quesadillas and tortas.

The street taco dish comes with five corn tortillas with meat of your choice, cilantro and roasted onions.

I ordered two grilled chicken tacos, two carne asada tacos and a single taco with campechano, a mix of sausage, steak and jalapeños ($11).

The verdict: I loved the ability to mix and match my protein and appreciate that there are five tacos in an order.

The roasted onion topper sets these apart from others I've recently tried, adding a sweetness that complements the meat.

The side sauces were flavorful and made for pouring. The green is the hottest one here.

Pro tip: The tacos pair well with a strawberry Fanta ($2.50).

The bottom line: I'll be back and hope to bring a friend next time.