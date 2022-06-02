Walmart plans to add AC Hotel by Marriott to its new campus

Walmart has signed an agreement with Marriott International to build an AC Hotel by Marriott on its new campus in Bentonville, the retail company announced this week.

Details: The hotel will be five stories and 90,000 square feet, including 6,000 square feet of meeting and event space on the main lobby floor and a rooftop lounge with indoor and outdoor seating.

It will be at the corner of Eighth and J streets.

A spokesperson for Walmart told Axios the company is not disclosing the cost of the project.

Why it matters: The hotel will largely be used for prospective or existing employees in town for visits and company gatherings, according to Walmart. It's also open to the public, a spokesperson told Axios.

The big picture: This is a part of the estimated 20% increase in Bentonville hotel rooms expected in the next few years thanks to rapid growth in the area.

It's also the latest announcement of what will be at the Apple-like headquarters on about 350 acres off of J Street.

Walmart's new home will be a major shift from its existing office on Southwest Eighth Street that the company has operated out of since 1971.

Flashback: Walmart officials announced in April plans for a child care center and state-of-the-art fitness center on the campus.

What's next: Walmart expects the hotel to be up and running in the summer of 2024. The new home office will open in phases and is expected to be fully operational in 2025.