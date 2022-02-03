NWA's outdoor retailers see pandemic boon

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Reproduced from BEA; Map: Axios Visuals

Outdoor retailers in NWA thrived during the pandemic but could've done even better had it not been for a sickly supply chain.

What's happening: Nearly 161 million people in the U.S. participated in at least one outdoor activity during 2020, the Outdoor Industry Association reported. That's 7 million more than a year before.

At the same time, products became increasingly harder to get from overseas.

Why it matters: In 2020, as the pandemic hit, this translated to an added $2.9 billion of value to Arkansas' GDP in 2020, according to the U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis.

By the numbers: Those dollars accounted for about 2.2% of Arkansas' GDP that year.

The industry — which includes everything from fishing to camping to recreational flying — employs more than 37,000 people in the state, roughly 2.9% of the workforce.

Zoom out: At the national level, the outdoor industry generated $689 billion in economic output, creating 4.3 million jobs.

State of play: The industry's existing challenges and uncertain future loomed large at the annual winter Outdoor Retailer trade show last week in Denver, Axios' John Frank reports.

The risk of COVID-19 led the largest players, including Patagonia and The North Face, to skip altogether, and forced others to make last-minute cancellations.

The retailers who made the trip lamented delays in manufacturing and other supply chain troubles that made it difficult to meet growing demand.

Others expressed concern about inflation increasing the already steep cost of entry for outdoor activities.

What they're saying: Sales were up about 20% in 2020 over the previous year, Rob Potts, co-owner of Lewis & Clark Outfitters in Springdale and Rogers, told Axios.

Sales were flat in 2021 largely because "the bike supply chain was a disaster."

Adam Higinbothom of Pat Rat Outdoor Center in Fayetteville said sales in 2020 initially dipped as people curbed all activities.

As the year progressed, people began going outside. Sales increased by a "double-digit" percentage, he said.

Both said that getting products and getting them on time has been a challenge.

What's hot: "Paddlesports are insane right now," Higinbothom said. A load of kayaks that should have arrived in October just recently arrived at Pack Rat.

Sales of e-bikes were up 300% between 2020 and 2021, Potts said, and he's bullish on growth in that segment for 2022.

What to watch: The outdoor industry is expected to grow in 2022 but at a much slower clip compared to the pandemic spike, said Matt Powell, an industry expert at market research firm NPD Group.

Potts expects this year to be better but believes demand for all outdoor products will outpace supply.

Read more: