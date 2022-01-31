6 predictions for Arkansas' economy in 2022

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Economists say that while the economy is on the upswing in many regards, the effects of the pandemic are ongoing.

Why it matters: While economists can use data to make predictions, the uncertainty of the virus could cause those predictions to be off.

Driving the news: The University of Arkansas' Center for Business & Economic Research hosted its annual business forecast on Friday.

Panelists included Juhi Dhawan, senior managing director, partner and macro strategist for Wellington Management; David Altig, the executive vice president and director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; and Mervin Jebaraj, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research.

Some key takeaways from the forecast include: