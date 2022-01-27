A closer look at Arkansas' record-low unemployment

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Arkansas Division of Workforce Services. Chart: Axios Visuals

What's both good and bad at the same time? The employment situation in Arkansas.

What's happening: The percent of unemployed Arkansans looking for work has trended down for the past year, dropping to a record low 3.1% in December. At the same time, small businesses looking to hire people aren't getting the applicants they need.

Why it matters: Small businesses make up more than 99% of all businesses in the state, employing nearly a half-million people. A shrinking labor pool hinders their ability to grow and in some cases retain customers.

Recent research from Goldman Sachs highlights continuing headwinds for entrepreneurs.

Context: Mervin Jebaraj, director of U of A's Center for Business and Economic Research, cited three reasons for the conundrum:

Many people have retired — at least while the pandemic has been active — so they're not counted as looking for a job. Another large group can't find or afford childcare, so they've simply pulled out of the job market. Demand for workers is up due to a 30—40% increase in new businesses started in 2020 and 2021.

Data: Arkansas Division of Workforce Services; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

By the numbers: The unemployment rate in the northwest corner of the state is between 1.4% (Benton County) and 1.6% (Madison County), the lowest rates in Arkansas.

East Arkansas has the highest rates at 5.2% (Chilcot County), 4.8% (Phillips County) and 4.2% (Mississippi County).

The numbers are for November, the most recent data available.

What they're saying: Mike Rohrbach, who owns Flying Burrito and is partners in Bocca Italian eatery and the Kingfish bar in Fayetteville, said he could use as many as nine employees.

"It's the worst I've ever seen," he told Axios while he was cooking for the lunch rush. "They're just not coming through the door."

He's been in the food service industry for nearly 30 years and is careful not to work employees too hard for fear they'll quit.

The bottom line: Jebaraj says the only real solution is to get past the pandemic.

Of note: The annual Business Forecast from the Center for Business and Economic Research is Friday at 11:30am. Contact the Center to register.

Go deeper: An interactive version of the state's unemployment map.