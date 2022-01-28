New NWA organization connects local athletes with nonprofits

Bryan and Mandy Hunt, son and daughter-in-law of JB and Johnelle Hunt, have established a new organization called the Athlete Advocate Consortium.

Why it matters: The Athlete Advocate Consortium will connect college athletes to local organizations such as charities and nonprofits, allowing the athletes to use their name, image and likeness (NIL) to raise awareness and money for the organizations they’re matched with, Bryan and Mandy Hunt told Axios.

Context: Back in summer 2021, the NCAA adopted a policy allowing college athletes to profit from their NIL. The new rules make an organization like the Athlete Advocate Consortium possible.

State of play: University of Arkansas basketball player JD Notae is the first athlete to participate in Athlete Advocate Consortium. He will use his fanbase and social media to raise money for Samaritan Community Center, a Rogers-based organization that provides resources like food to families in need, the Hunts said.

The center is looking to raise $14 million to build a new facility.

The Athlete Advocate Consortium will pay Notae and future participating athletes for their time.

How it happened: The Hunts saw a need to help community service organizations and saw an opportunity for college athletes to use their NIL, they tell Axios.

What's next: The Hunts are still working on the foundation of the new organization. They do not have a set limit for how many athletes can take part.