Arkansas is lagging in getting kids vaccinated

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Note: Data is not shown for states in which the county was unknown for at least 10% of the children vaccinated in that state, or where children vaccination data was unavailable; Reproduced from a KHN analysis of CDC and NCHS data. Chart: Axios Visuals

A higher rate of kids in NWA are vaccinated against COVID-19 than most of the state, but the vast majority remain unvaccinated.

Why it matters: Children can become very ill if they contract COVID-19, health experts, including state health secretary José Romero, have said. They've stressed the vaccine is the best defense against the virus.

The youngest hospitalized COVID patient in NWA as of Wednesday was under a year old, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council.

Yes, and: More COVID-19 cases mean more kids out of school. Some schools have had to pivot to virtual instruction at least temporarily this semester.

By the numbers: Washington and Benton Counties rank No. 2 and No. 3 in the state when reviewing the rate of fully vaccinated kids aged 5–11. The counties are at 18.7% and 18.6%, respectively. Pulaski County has the highest rate with 19%.

About 30% of kids in this age group in Washington County have at least one dose. It’s about 29% in Benton County.

Zoom out: Only 10.7% of children aged 5-11 statewide are fully vaccinated, according to CDC and census data.