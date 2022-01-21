Arkansas is lagging in getting kids vaccinated
A higher rate of kids in NWA are vaccinated against COVID-19 than most of the state, but the vast majority remain unvaccinated.
Why it matters: Children can become very ill if they contract COVID-19, health experts, including state health secretary José Romero, have said. They've stressed the vaccine is the best defense against the virus.
- The youngest hospitalized COVID patient in NWA as of Wednesday was under a year old, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council.
Yes, and: More COVID-19 cases mean more kids out of school. Some schools have had to pivot to virtual instruction at least temporarily this semester.
By the numbers: Washington and Benton Counties rank No. 2 and No. 3 in the state when reviewing the rate of fully vaccinated kids aged 5–11. The counties are at 18.7% and 18.6%, respectively. Pulaski County has the highest rate with 19%.
- About 30% of kids in this age group in Washington County have at least one dose. It’s about 29% in Benton County.
Zoom out: Only 10.7% of children aged 5-11 statewide are fully vaccinated, according to CDC and census data.
