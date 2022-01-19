Charted: Omicron's strain on Arkansas hospitals

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Note: ICU beds and ventilators are used by both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. Data: NWA Council; Chart: Axios Visuals

Arkansas' COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb even as the number of new cases decreases.

By the numbers: The state reported 1,487 hospitalizations on Tuesday, a five-month high.

Meanwhile, Arkansas had around 3,213 new cases, the lowest number since Jan. 3.

Zoom in: COVID-related hospitalizations in NWA are up more than 50% over the past four weeks.

The number of ICU beds in use for all patients has stayed mostly flat, while the use of ventilators has trended up slightly for the past month.

What they're saying: Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter Monday that a decline in cases is "in part due to the lower testing numbers from the weekend."