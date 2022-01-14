Arkansas Senators: Don't bust filibuster

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Both of Arkansas' Republican Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton made statements this week in defense of the chamber's filibuster rule.

The rule allows the minority to block legislation through continued debate.

Driving the news: President Biden attended the Senate Democratic caucus lunch Thursday to make a case for reforming the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation.

The backdrop: The House of Representatives earlier Thursday passed a voting rights bill that combines the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Amendment Act, Axios' Ivan Saric writes.

That package now advances to the Senate, where it faces an uphill battle amid a lack of Republican support. Democrats are considering changing the chamber's filibuster rules to pass the bill.

What they're saying: In an opinion piece for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Boozman wrote that the filibuster is "a tool that helps prevent radical, swift legislative changes that would sow confusion and uncertainty is invaluable.”

He continues, “As such, I intend to continue protecting it."

Cotton's statement largely quoted Democrat Sen. Chuck Shumer, who defended the filibuster in 2005.

In Cotton's own words: "Think about it—the narrowest majority in Senate history wants to break the Senate rules to control how voters in every state elect senators. Could there be a better argument to preserve the Senate’s rules, customs, and traditions?"

Of note: Late on Thursday, both Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona said they do not support eliminating the filibuster.