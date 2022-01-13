Manchin says he won't support "perilous" filibuster rule change

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) reiterated his stance against reforming the filibuster in a statement Thursday, saying, "I cannot support such a perilous course of action."

Driving the news: President Biden earlier in the day attended the Senate Democratic caucus lunch to make a case for reforming the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation.

The backdrop: The House of Representatives earlier Thursday passed a voting rights bill that combines the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Amendment Act.

That package now advances to the Senate, where it faces an uphill battle amid a lack of Republican support. Democrats are considering changing the chamber's filibuster rules to pass the bill.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) also voiced her opposition to changing the filibuster rules on Thursday.

What they're saying: "I will not vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster," Manchin said.