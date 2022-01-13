Manchin says he won't support "perilous" filibuster rule change

Sign up for our daily briefing
Joe Manchin. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) reiterated his stance against reforming the filibuster in a statement Thursday, saying, "I cannot support such a perilous course of action."
Driving the news: President Biden earlier in the day attended the Senate Democratic caucus lunch to make a case for reforming the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation.
The backdrop: The House of Representatives earlier Thursday passed a voting rights bill that combines the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Amendment Act.
- That package now advances to the Senate, where it faces an uphill battle amid a lack of Republican support. Democrats are considering changing the chamber's filibuster rules to pass the bill.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) also voiced her opposition to changing the filibuster rules on Thursday.
What they're saying: "I will not vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster," Manchin said.
- "The filibuster plays an important role in protecting our democracy from the transitory passions of the majority and respecting the input of the minority in the Senate," he added.
- "[W]hile some of them have changed their position, I have not," Manchin said of his Democratic colleagues. "Respect is a two-way street — I respect that they have changed and I would hope they respect that I have not."