Manchin signals he's against changing filibuster to pass voting rights bill

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) signaled Sunday that he is not in favor of reforming the filibuster to provide a clear pathway for Senate Democrats to pass voting rights and election reform legislation.

Why it matters: Manchin's remarks on "Fox News Sunday" come after several failed attempts by Democrats to pass voting bills in the gridlocked Senate.

  • The West Virginian Democrat has repeatedly refused to eliminate the filibuster. Unless Democrats suspend or change the rule, however, they will likely remain unable to pass voting legislation.
  • Manchin reiterated that voting is "the bedrock of democracy" and should not be a partisan issue, adding that the Senate "should be working on that together."

The backdrop: The House has passed voting rights and election reform bills, but the legislation has been stuck in the Senate for months, Axios' Alexi McCammond writes.

  • "I made no commitments or promises on that," he said, speaking about the filibuster. "I am working on trying to make the Senate work better, bringing bills to the floor, amending them having debates understanding, being transparent to the public."

The big picture: Manchin also said Sunday that will not support the President Biden Build Back Better legislation, he told "Fox News Sunday.", all but guaranteeing the end of the $1.75 trillion spending package that is the center piece of the Biden agenda.

Go deeper: Dems invoke Robert Byrd to sell Manchin on Senate rules changes

Axios
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden reaches Reagan record with 40th judge confirmed

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Biden on July 14. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden reached a political milestone overnight when the Senate approved his 40th judicial nominee, the most judges confirmed during a president's first year in four decades.

Why it matters: The White House has spent an extraordinary amount of time and effort, mostly behind the scenes, trying to mitigate the legal boost conservatives got during the Trump administration.

Fadel Allassan
6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Progressives lash out at Manchin for tanking BBB

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) drew the ire of Senate and House progressives on Sunday after he announced that he will not support President Biden's Build Back Better legislation, essentially sinking the $1.75 trillion spending package.

Why it matters: Democrats on the Sunday news show circuit expressed a lack of trust for Manchin. The legislation, which is President Biden's top priority, would "reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face," Manchin wrote in a statement.

Jennifer KoonsAlayna Treene
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Manchin tanks Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin will not support the president's Build Back Better legislation, he told "Fox News Sunday" on Sunday, all but guaranteeing the end of the $1.75 trillion spending package that is the center piece of the Biden agenda.

Driving the news: A Manchin staffer reached out to the White House and leadership roughly 30 minutes before his interview, two sources familiar with the West Virginia Democrat's remarks told Axios.

