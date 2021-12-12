Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Clyburn predicts Dems will “get around” filibuster on voting rights

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told "Axios on HBO" he expects Senate Democrats will find a way to get around the filibuster to pass federal voting rights legislation.

Why it matters: Protecting and expanding voting rights was a major issue Joe Biden campaigned on, but Democrats haven't been able to enact any protections nearly a year into his presidency. Clyburn predicted Congress will combine various bills into one — though he couldn't say when.

  • "It may require some jiu-jitsu, but that's not beyond the Senate to do that," he said.
  • "They'll come up with some way to get around it," Clyburn added. "We had better come up with some way to get around it, because this democracy is teetering on collapse."

Between the lines: The House has passed voting rights and election reform bills but they've been modified and stuck in the Senate for months.

  • The Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act are both stalled in the Senate, and Republicans killed the Democrats' For the People Act in the Senate last summer.
  • "We will find a way to get these voting rights bills passed," said Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House.

The backdrop: A small group of Senate Democrats, including Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, have been huddling to discuss rules changes that could help pass voting rights without Republican support — but not end the filibuster.

  • Last week, the White House released a fact sheet detailing how it's attempting to "restore and strengthen democracy."
  • In March, President Biden also signed an executive order to promote greater access to voting.

Clyburn isn't encouraging his Senate colleagues to eliminate the filibuster, instead arguing the budget reconciliation process "ought to apply to constitutional issues like voting" — even though he isn't a fan of the partisan political ramrod.

  • "I happened to have been around in 1964 and '65, when we had to overcome filibusters to get the Voting Rights Act passed and the Civil Rights Act of '64," he told "Axios on HBO."
  • "When you institutionalize the filibuster, you are institutionalizing racism."

Go deeper: In a wide-ranging conversation during the program's season finale, Clyburn also said he believes Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) should be stripped of her committee assignments — but the GOP needs to hold her accountable itself.

Axios
9 hours ago - Axios on HBO

“Axios on HBO”: Clyburn tells young Democrats if they want his seat, "come get it"

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO," House Majority Whip James Clyburn, the Democratic "kingmaker," has a message for those calling on long-serving congressional Democrats to step aside for a newer generation to take hold.

Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 6pm ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max. 

Margaret Talev
Dec 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

The boomerang bet

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Republicans are betting that Democrats have gone too far in addressing systemic racism — so they're leaning into culture wars over school curriculum, college admissions, voting rights, hiring practices and policing.

Driving the news: These calculations are playing out in governor's races, in the battle for control of both chambers of Congress, and in local races all the way down to school boards, as Republicans try to maximize their base's turnout and win back swing voters in 2022.

Deep Dive (11 min. read)Arrow
Russell Contreras
Dec 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

The slow wheels of justice

Photo illustration: Maura Losch/Axios. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The murder of George Floyd and the protests that followed fueled hope that the U.S. might finally reckon with systemic racism. Instead, a backlash has even some once strong allies backtracking.

Why it matters: A wave of proposed reforms rose up and crashed into the status quo bulkhead. Defund the police plans fizzled. Federal voting rights and police reform bills are stalled. But U.S. history shows the walls of inequality seldom collapse all at once. Instead, cracks emerge and with time turn into larger openings.

Deep Dive (11 min. read)Arrow

