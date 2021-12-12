Jim Clyburn: Republicans need to hold Lauren Boebert accountable

In a wide-ranging conversation for "Axios on HBO," House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) said he believes Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) should be stripped of her committee assignments — but the GOP needs to hold her accountable itself.

The big picture: "She is a member of the Republican conference. So, it's not the Democratic Party's responsibility to police Republicans," he said. "We got a hard enough job with our own. The problem is there's no leadership on the Republican side."