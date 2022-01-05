Cheap eats: Find $5 sandwiches at new Fayetteville deli
In case you needed another reason to go to the Fayetteville Public Library, I've got one for you.
What's happening: 641.DELI recently opened inside the library. It's a part of its major expansion that was completed in early 2021.
The verdict: Bravo for not compromising on quality or taste. My $5 hot turkey sandwich with provolone, kimchi slaw and sriracha mayo on ciabatta was just what I wanted. And there are basic grab-and-go items like cold sandwiches and salads.
- 641.DELI makes for a nice place to take a real lunch break instead of just a snack for anyone who’s planning to camp out at the library and hunker down on work, school or reading binges.
The intrigue: Library director David Johnson told us he wanted the library to be a community space where anyone can spend all day. Offering affordable lunches helps make that possible.
- Everything at the deli is sold at enough to cover the cost of food and labor.
1 cool thing: Just want a little something substantial? The deli offers rice and beans with roasted onions, carrots, celery and tomato for $1.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.