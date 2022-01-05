Cheap eats: Find $5 sandwiches at new Fayetteville deli

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

In case you needed another reason to go to the Fayetteville Public Library, I've got one for you.

What's happening: 641.DELI recently opened inside the library. It's a part of its major expansion that was completed in early 2021.

The verdict: Bravo for not compromising on quality or taste. My $5 hot turkey sandwich with provolone, kimchi slaw and sriracha mayo on ciabatta was just what I wanted. And there are basic grab-and-go items like cold sandwiches and salads.

641.DELI makes for a nice place to take a real lunch break instead of just a snack for anyone who’s planning to camp out at the library and hunker down on work, school or reading binges.

The intrigue: Library director David Johnson told us he wanted the library to be a community space where anyone can spend all day. Offering affordable lunches helps make that possible.

Everything at the deli is sold at enough to cover the cost of food and labor.

1 cool thing: Just want a little something substantial? The deli offers rice and beans with roasted onions, carrots, celery and tomato for $1.