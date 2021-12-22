Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Hey, Razorback fans! It's Ben Montgomery from Axios Tampa Bay.

You might remember me from when I played strong safety for the Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys. 😉

We wanted to welcome y'all to the City of Champions for the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day.

To roll out the red carpet, we asked our readers what folks should see and do while in Tampa.

Use this list as a launching point. Here's what we locals like about living in paradise:

Javier Lorenzo rolls cigars at the Tabanere Cigars shop in Ybor City. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

1. Where to eat! And drink!

🥘 Try the quail at Song Huong on Waters Avenue.

🇨🇺 Grab a Cuban sandwich at Alessi Bakery, West Tampa Sandwich Shop or La Segunda.

🐓 Try the Nashville hot fried chicken at King of the Coop.

🥃 Beware of the strong pours at The Hub and the bewitching cocktails at Hotel Bar.

🦞 A real Old Florida offering: Donna the Buffalo is playing a New Year's Eve show at one of our favorite places, Skipper's Smokehouse.

Spanish meatballs from Oak and Ola, at Armature Works. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

2. Tampa's Riverwalk and Ybor City

Here's an itinerary to take in Tampa's Riverwalk.

Damn near strangled by my appetite/Ybor City on a Friday Night/Couldn't even stand upright

— Jason Isbell's song "Traveling Alone"

A Razorbacks fan holds an ice cream cone at Sparkman Wharf. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

3. A hop, skip and jump

👀 If you have wheels, take a trip down to the manatee viewing center in Apollo Beach — there's nothing like it in Arkansas.

⛴ Hop on the Cross Bay Ferry for a lovely ride to downtown St. Petersburg, where you can:

4. Parting shots

🎧 We have some great local radio stations, but the most local feeling is 88.5 WMNF.

💉 And several readers asked: Please get vaccinated before you come.

🍔 Also: Could one of y'all bring me a Whatta-Burger from Feltner's?