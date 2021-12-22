What Razorback fans can do in Tampa Bay for the Outback Bowl
👋 Hey, Razorback fans! It's Ben Montgomery from Axios Tampa Bay.
- You might remember me from when I played strong safety for the Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys. 😉
We wanted to welcome y'all to the City of Champions for the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day.
- To roll out the red carpet, we asked our readers what folks should see and do while in Tampa.
Use this list as a launching point. Here's what we locals like about living in paradise:
1. Where to eat! And drink!
🥘 Try the quail at Song Huong on Waters Avenue.
🇨🇺 Grab a Cuban sandwich at Alessi Bakery, West Tampa Sandwich Shop or La Segunda.
🐓 Try the Nashville hot fried chicken at King of the Coop.
🥃 Beware of the strong pours at The Hub and the bewitching cocktails at Hotel Bar.
🦞 A real Old Florida offering: Donna the Buffalo is playing a New Year's Eve show at one of our favorite places, Skipper's Smokehouse.
2. Tampa's Riverwalk and Ybor City
Here's an itinerary to take in Tampa's Riverwalk.
- Start with a bite at our fancy food hall, Armature Works, or have a drink at Stone's Throw, or try the amazing food at Ulele, a new venture from Tampa's oldest restaurant family.
- Then walk, ride a scooter or take the Pirate Taxi to Sparkman Wharf for ice cream. Here's our handy guide to Sparkman Wharf and nearby Water Street.
- From there, jump on the TECO trolley for free and ride to Ybor City, our vibrant historic district. Eat, drink, dance, get a tattoo and smoke hand-rolled cigars.
Damn near strangled by my appetite/Ybor City on a Friday Night/Couldn't even stand upright— Jason Isbell's song "Traveling Alone"
3. A hop, skip and jump
👀 If you have wheels, take a trip down to the manatee viewing center in Apollo Beach — there's nothing like it in Arkansas.
⛴ Hop on the Cross Bay Ferry for a lovely ride to downtown St. Petersburg, where you can:
- Check out St. Pete Pier or look for Dolphins at Vinoy Park or shop along the colorful Central Avenue.
- Don't miss two jewels: The Dali Museum and The Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement.
4. Parting shots
🎧 We have some great local radio stations, but the most local feeling is 88.5 WMNF.
💉 And several readers asked: Please get vaccinated before you come.
🍔 Also: Could one of y'all bring me a Whatta-Burger from Feltner's?
