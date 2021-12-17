Eureka Springs biz gets "The Late Show" bump

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you watch "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” you may have seen a shoutout for Vintage Jewelry in Eureka Springs a couple of weeks ago.

It was part of the #ColbertSmallBizBump segment intended to give small businesses around the country some free publicity.

Why it matters: Small retail businesses already face challenges, as they compete with big box stores, but the pandemic exacerbated these as shoppers moved to buy more online.

Vintage Jewelry owner, Clyde Leach, tells Axios his business was down 60%–65% in 2020 and down 30%–35% this year, compared to 2019.

Flashback: Leach used to be in the jewelry manufacturing business, but has been dealing exclusively in vintage stock for about 12 years.

What they're saying: Leach didn't know about the shout-out and just happened to be watching the show that night.

One of his clients submitted the store to "The Late Show," he says.

The bottom line: The bump may not have translated into direct dollars, at least not yet. Leach says he's been contacted by many of his return customers, and his web traffic is up.

He usually sees 30–40 Google searches over a two-week period or so, but it's jumped to more than 2,000 since the Nov. 29 show.