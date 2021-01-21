A third of all small business owners say they can't pay rent

Nearly half (49%) of all minority small business owners and a third (33%) of all small business owners were unable to pay their rent this month, according to the latest survey from Alignable. 35% of women-owned businesses reported an inability to pay rent as well.

Between the lines: For the first time in the survey's history, at least 40% of respondents in 10 business categories said they couldn't afford to pay their rent.

That's up from six business categories in December and just two in November.

Why you'll hear about this again: "Based on this analysis, it's clear to see that COVID's negative affects are becoming more widespread as we start 2021," analysts noted in the survey.