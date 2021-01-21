Sign up for our daily briefing

A third of all small business owners say they can't pay rent

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Alignable; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nearly half (49%) of all minority small business owners and a third (33%) of all small business owners were unable to pay their rent this month, according to the latest survey from Alignable. 35% of women-owned businesses reported an inability to pay rent as well.

Between the lines: For the first time in the survey's history, at least 40% of respondents in 10 business categories said they couldn't afford to pay their rent.

  • That's up from six business categories in December and just two in November.

Why you'll hear about this again: "Based on this analysis, it's clear to see that COVID's negative affects are becoming more widespread as we start 2021," analysts noted in the survey.

