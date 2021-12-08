Gov. Asa Hutchinson wants all who are eligible to get a booster shot. He's especially concerned about anyone who's 65 or older.
Why it matters: Studies suggest that vaccinations tend to lose effectiveness over time and even more quickly in older people.
- As cases in the state increase, there are more breakthrough cases in Arkansans 65 or older who've not received a booster, Hutchinson said in his weekly briefing Tuesday.
By the numbers: Though no case of the Omicron variant has been found in the state, 17,000 total doses were given to Arkansans between Monday and Tuesday afternoon of this week.
- CDC data show that nearly 67% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated but that only 31% have received a booster.
- 34% of Arkansans 65 or older have received a booster Hutchinson said, leaving almost two-thirds of the population at risk.
Zoom out: National vaccination rates have ticked higher since the discovery of the Omicron variant, CDC data shows.
- The seven-day average for vaccinations in the U.S. reached about 1.8 million on Monday, up from an average of about 1.3 million a month ago, writes Axios' Tina Reed.
- Much of the growth is happening because vaccinated people are getting boosters, not because of a surge in unvaccinated people seeking their first shots, the Washington Post writes.
Where it stands: About 23% of American adults, or roughly 47 million people, completed their initial series and have also gotten boosted.
- That's up from about 35 million boosted just before Thanksgiving.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.