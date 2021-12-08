Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Gov. Asa Hutchinson wants all who are eligible to get a booster shot. He's especially concerned about anyone who's 65 or older.

Why it matters: Studies suggest that vaccinations tend to lose effectiveness over time and even more quickly in older people.

As cases in the state increase, there are more breakthrough cases in Arkansans 65 or older who've not received a booster, Hutchinson said in his weekly briefing Tuesday.

By the numbers: Though no case of the Omicron variant has been found in the state, 17,000 total doses were given to Arkansans between Monday and Tuesday afternoon of this week.

CDC data show that nearly 67% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated but that only 31% have received a booster.

34% of Arkansans 65 or older have received a booster Hutchinson said, leaving almost two-thirds of the population at risk.

Zoom out: National vaccination rates have ticked higher since the discovery of the Omicron variant, CDC data shows.

The seven-day average for vaccinations in the U.S. reached about 1.8 million on Monday, up from an average of about 1.3 million a month ago, writes Axios' Tina Reed.

Much of the growth is happening because vaccinated people are getting boosters, not because of a surge in unvaccinated people seeking their first shots, the Washington Post writes.

Where it stands: About 23% of American adults, or roughly 47 million people, completed their initial series and have also gotten boosted.