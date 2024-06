Share on email (opens in new window)

A person wears a Grindr shirt at the New York City Pride March last year. Photo: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Users on the dating app Grindr picked their favorite LGBTQ+-friendly New Orleans businesses. Why it matters: This weekend is New Orleans Pride.

The local businesses Grindr users love include:

Best gym: New Orleans Athletic Club.

New Orleans Athletic Club. Best queer-owned business: Bourbon Pride.

Bourbon Pride. Best gay bar: Good Friends Bar.

Good Friends Bar. Best hotel: New Orleans Mardi Gras Inn.

Zoom in: The LGBTQ+ dating app boasts about 13 million monthly users, and in a press release, the company reports that New Orleans stands out for a couple dubious superlatives.

⌚️ Local Grindr users have the app's "shortest time to chat," meaning it doesn't take long before meet-ups happen.

🤔 The city also has "the highest index for underwear lovers."

Fun fact: Grindr has a bus outfitted with a photo studio for snapping new profile pics, and it'll be at PrideFest on Saturday, according to a press release.