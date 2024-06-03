New Orleans Pride is June 7-9: What to know

New Orleans Pride Weekend is back June 7 through June 9, 2024.
Why it matters: It's time to dust off that rainbow flag (as if it was in storage anyway).
The big picture: New Orleans is consistently considered one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly cities in the country, and that's on full display during Pride.
- Pride events got started over the weekend, but there are plenty more ways to celebrate or show your allyship with the LGBTQ+ community.
Yes, but: Pride is different from Southern Decadence, another LGBTQ+ celebration that takes place over Labor Day weekend.
Here are some of the noteworthy events this weekend:
🏳️🌈 PrideFest from 11am to 5pm Saturday at the Phoenix.
🏳️🌈 Black Queer Community Fest from 1pm to 8pm Saturday in Armstrong Park. (Tickets)
🏳️🌈 The NOLA Pride Parade, which rolls at 6pm Saturday through the Marigny and French Quarter. (Route)
🏳️🌈 Longue Vue Family Equality Day from 10am to 5pm Sunday at the Longue Vue House & Gardens.
Between the lines: Like most American cities, New Orleans doesn't have a lesbian bar.
- But it does have the pop-up bar Grrlspot, and the organization is hosting parties this weekend.