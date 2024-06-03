New Orleans Pride is June 7-9: What to know

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

New Orleans Pride Weekend is back June 7 through June 9, 2024. Why it matters: It's time to dust off that rainbow flag (as if it was in storage anyway).

The big picture: New Orleans is consistently considered one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly cities in the country, and that's on full display during Pride.

Pride events got started over the weekend, but there are plenty more ways to celebrate or show your allyship with the LGBTQ+ community.

Yes, but: Pride is different from Southern Decadence, another LGBTQ+ celebration that takes place over Labor Day weekend.

Here are some of the noteworthy events this weekend:

🏳️‍🌈 PrideFest from 11am to 5pm Saturday at the Phoenix.

🏳️‍🌈 Black Queer Community Fest from 1pm to 8pm Saturday in Armstrong Park. (Tickets)

🏳️‍🌈 The NOLA Pride Parade, which rolls at 6pm Saturday through the Marigny and French Quarter. (Route)

🏳️‍🌈 Longue Vue Family Equality Day from 10am to 5pm Sunday at the Longue Vue House & Gardens.

Between the lines: Like most American cities, New Orleans doesn't have a lesbian bar.