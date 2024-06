Share on email (opens in new window)

Afro Freedom Afro Feast will feature chefs, led by Serigne Mbaye, at right, cooking over open flames. Photos courtesy of Afro Freedom Afro Feast

New Orleans chefs are teaming up to celebrate Juneteenth and raise money for the Grow Dat Youth Farm. Zoom in: The chefs for the third annual Afro Freedom Afro Feast include lead organizer Serigne Mbaye of Dakar NOLA.

He'll be joined by Nina Compton of Compère Lapin and BABs, Charly Pierre of Haitian restaurant Fritai, Martha Wiggins of Café Reconcile, Prince Lobo of the Ethiopian restaurant Addis NOLA, Kaitlin Guerin of Lagniappe Bakehouse and Shonda Cross of Chef Shonda's Fine Dining To-Go.

Between the lines: Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, is celebrated on June 19 every year.

It recognizes the day the last enslaved people in Texas learned about their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation in 1865.

The chefs will cook over open flames in honor of African American ancestors, a press release says.

The event is an opportunity to "commemorate history, celebrate culinary artistry, and inspire our community while supporting the growth of our local youth," Mbaye said in the release.

The bar will also be staffed by Turning Tables, a local hospitality nonprofit that trains Black and brown bartenders.

If you go: The event is June 16.

Tickets are $200 and available online.

