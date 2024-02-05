51 mins ago - Food and Drink
Lagniappe Bakehouse makes a great Mardi Gras king cake
At most New Orleans bakeries, you'll find either a French galette-style king cake, or a brioche-style ring laden in tri-colored icing, sugar or sprinkles.
- At Lagniappe Bakehouse, the thinking goes, why not both?
Zoom in: Baker Kaitlin Guerin offers at different times of Mardi Gras either her galette-style or her sourdough brioche king cake.
- So far this season, I've been able to get my hands on Guerin's galette (but I've already got an order in for the sourdough, too).
The king cake is filled with a spiced rosemary frangipane, which is dotted with whiskey-soaked cherries and it's all covered in a candied citrus glaze.
- It tastes as gorgeous as it looks.
- To snag one for yourself, track Lagniappe on Instagram.
Worth noting: Guerin recently announced that she's setting up a brick-and-mortar location in Central City this spring, which means her baked goods will be more regularly available.
- I'll be first in line when doors open.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.