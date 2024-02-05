51 mins ago - Food and Drink

Lagniappe Bakehouse makes a great Mardi Gras king cake

headshot
A king cake baby rests at the center of a galette-style king cake.

Lagnaippe Bakehouse makes a galette des rois-style king cake. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

At most New Orleans bakeries, you'll find either a French galette-style king cake, or a brioche-style ring laden in tri-colored icing, sugar or sprinkles.

  • At Lagniappe Bakehouse, the thinking goes, why not both?

Zoom in: Baker Kaitlin Guerin offers at different times of Mardi Gras either her galette-style or her sourdough brioche king cake.

  • So far this season, I've been able to get my hands on Guerin's galette (but I've already got an order in for the sourdough, too).

The king cake is filled with a spiced rosemary frangipane, which is dotted with whiskey-soaked cherries and it's all covered in a candied citrus glaze.

Worth noting: Guerin recently announced that she's setting up a brick-and-mortar location in Central City this spring, which means her baked goods will be more regularly available.

  • I'll be first in line when doors open.
