Lagniappe Bakehouse makes a great Mardi Gras king cake

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

At most New Orleans bakeries, you'll find either a French galette-style king cake, or a brioche-style ring laden in tri-colored icing, sugar or sprinkles.

At Lagniappe Bakehouse, the thinking goes, why not both?

Zoom in: Baker Kaitlin Guerin offers at different times of Mardi Gras either her galette-style or her sourdough brioche king cake.

So far this season, I've been able to get my hands on Guerin's galette (but I've already got an order in for the sourdough, too).

The king cake is filled with a spiced rosemary frangipane, which is dotted with whiskey-soaked cherries and it's all covered in a candied citrus glaze.

It tastes as gorgeous as it looks.

To snag one for yourself, track Lagniappe on Instagram.

Worth noting: Guerin recently announced that she's setting up a brick-and-mortar location in Central City this spring, which means her baked goods will be more regularly available.