Cicada Brood XIX may be extinct in Louisiana

Why it matters: We'll get our usual summer cicadas, but we aren't going to get the massive numbers circulating in viral videos.
The big picture: There are 15 surviving periodical cicada broods, each identified by Roman numerals.
This year is the first time in 221 years that Brood XIX (on a 13-year cycle) and Brood XIII (on a 17-year cycle) will emerge together.
Brood XIX's emergence area includes Shreveport and part of north Louisiana.
Yes, but: LSU AgCenter researchers say the brood may be extinct in the state because no sightings were recorded in 2011, the last time it emerged.
Any disturbance to the forests during the cicadas' time underground, such as residential development, can exterminate the localized population, said Christopher Carlton, an entomology diagnostician with the AgCenter.
"Once they are gone, they never recover," Carlton said.
Meanwhile, New Orleans will gets its annual cicadas this summer.
These cicadas usually have a one- or two-year life cycle, the AgCenter says.
They leave their exoskeleton on tree trunks, walls and other outdoor items.
Fun fact: Some of the red-eyed Brood XIX are expected to surface with a fungus that turns them into hyper-sexual, frantically-mating zombies that spread the fungus like an STD and keep going until their genitals fall off, writes Axios Richmond's Karri Peifer.