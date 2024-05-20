Cicada Brood XIX may be extinct in Louisiana

Share on email (opens in new window)

The cicadapocalypse hitting the U.S. isn't expected to reach New Orleans. Why it matters: We'll get our usual summer cicadas, but we aren't going to get the massive numbers circulating in viral videos.

The big picture: There are 15 surviving periodical cicada broods, each identified by Roman numerals.

This year is the first time in 221 years that Brood XIX (on a 13-year cycle) and Brood XIII (on a 17-year cycle) will emerge together.

Brood XIX's emergence area includes Shreveport and part of north Louisiana.

Yes, but: LSU AgCenter researchers say the brood may be extinct in the state because no sightings were recorded in 2011, the last time it emerged.

Any disturbance to the forests during the cicadas' time underground, such as residential development, can exterminate the localized population, said Christopher Carlton, an entomology diagnostician with the AgCenter.

"Once they are gone, they never recover," Carlton said.

Meanwhile, New Orleans will gets its annual cicadas this summer.

These cicadas usually have a one- or two-year life cycle, the AgCenter says.

They leave their exoskeleton on tree trunks, walls and other outdoor items.

Fun fact: Some of the red-eyed Brood XIX are expected to surface with a fungus that turns them into hyper-sexual, frantically-mating zombies that spread the fungus like an STD and keep going until their genitals fall off, writes Axios Richmond's Karri Peifer.

Dig in: Some people are experimenting with eating cicadas.

Zack Lemann at Audubon Insectarium cooked cicada dishes with the Associated Press last month, which led PETA activists to dress up like giant cicadas and pretend to eat a human.

The insectarium continues to serve other bugs to guests, but says cicadas aren't on the regular menu for now.

Threat level: Cicadas are loud, but they don't pose a threat to people and they are good for the ecosystem.

Cicada holes — about the size of your pinky — create helpful tunnels to funnel water and nutrients to tree roots, ecologist and CEO of Landmark Pest Management Rebecca Fyffe tells Axios.

When cicadas lay eggs in the smallest outer tree branches they do natural pruning, making trees "healthier, evidenced by more fruits and flowers after a cicada emergence," Fyffe says.

"When cicadas die at the end of the season, their bodies, which accumulate at the base of trees, provide important nutrients for the trees," she says.

What's next: Louisiana features more prominently in future cicada brood emergences.

