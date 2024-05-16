24 hours ago - Sports

See the New Orleans Saints 2024 season schedule

A close-up photo of Derek Carr as he reacts to a touchdown score. He has one arm in the air with two fingers pointed forward.

Derek Carr celebrates at touchdown. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

With the NFL schedule release Wednesday night, the New Orleans Saints finally got a look at how their 2024 season will shake out.

Why it matters: Every season offers new hope.

Catch up quick: Local fans won't get a chance to actually see the Saints without hopping on a plane until late in the pre-season.

The pre-season schedule reflects a Saints' request that its first two games are on the West Coast to keep travel arrangements easy, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune's Jeff Duncan reports.

  • Week 1 at Arizona Cardinals.
  • Week 2: Aug. 18 at 7pm at San Francisco 49ers. Broadcast on Fox.
  • Week 3 vs. the Tennessee Titans.

The regular schedule begins with a home stand against the Carolina Panthers.

  • Week 1: Sept. 8 at noon, vs. the Carolina Panthers. Broadcast on Fox.
  • Week 2: Sept. 15 at noon, at Dallas Cowboys. Broadcast on Fox.
  • Week 3: Sept. 22 at noon, vs. Philadelphia Eagles. Broadcast on Fox.
  • Week 4: Sept. 29 at noon, at Atlanta Falcons. Broadcast on Fox.
  • Week 5: Oct. 7 at 7:15pm for Monday Night Football, at Kansas City Chiefs. Broadcast on ESPN.
  • Week 6: Oct. 13 at noon, vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Broadcast on Fox.
  • Week 7: Oct. 17 at 7:15pm for Thursday Night Football, vs. Denver Broncos. Broadcast on Prime.
  • Week 8: Oct. 27 at 3:05pm, at Los Angeles Chargers. Broadcast on Fox.
  • Week 9: Nov. 3 at noon, at Carolina Panthers. Broadcast on CBS.
  • Week 10: Nov. 10 at noon, vs. Atlanta Falcons. Broadcast on Fox.
  • Week 11: Nov. 17 at noon, vs. Cleveland Browns. Broadcast on Fox.
  • Week 12: Bye.
  • Week 13: Dec. 1 at 3:05pm, vs. Los Angeles Rams. Broadcast on Fox.
  • Week 14: Dec. 8 at noon, at New York Giants. Broadcast on Fox.
  • Week 15: Dec. 15 at noon, vs. Washington Commanders. Broadcast on Fox.
  • Week 16: Dec. 23 at 7:15pm for Monday Night Football, at Green Bay Packers. Broadcast on ESPN.
  • Week 17: Dec. 29 at noon, vs. Las Vegas Raiders. Broadcast on Fox.
  • Week 18: Date, time and broadcast TBD, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Zoom in: The Saints joined the schedule release party with their own social media video.

The intrigue: The schedule accommodates Taylor Swift's three-night stand in the Caesars Superdome from Oct. 25-27.

  • The second leg of her Eras Tour begins earlier that month in Miami — but not until after the Saints play the Chiefs in Monday Night Football on Oct. 7, as Jonathan Barnes noted on X.
  • Will Swift make an appearance in Kansas City that night to see boyfriend Travis Kelce play the Saints?
  • Let the (celeb-watching) games begin.
