See the New Orleans Saints 2024 season schedule
With the NFL schedule release Wednesday night, the New Orleans Saints finally got a look at how their 2024 season will shake out.
Why it matters: Every season offers new hope.
Catch up quick: Local fans won't get a chance to actually see the Saints without hopping on a plane until late in the pre-season.
The pre-season schedule reflects a Saints' request that its first two games are on the West Coast to keep travel arrangements easy, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune's Jeff Duncan reports.
- Week 1 at Arizona Cardinals.
- Week 2: Aug. 18 at 7pm at San Francisco 49ers. Broadcast on Fox.
- Week 3 vs. the Tennessee Titans.
The regular schedule begins with a home stand against the Carolina Panthers.
- Week 1: Sept. 8 at noon, vs. the Carolina Panthers. Broadcast on Fox.
- Week 2: Sept. 15 at noon, at Dallas Cowboys. Broadcast on Fox.
- Week 3: Sept. 22 at noon, vs. Philadelphia Eagles. Broadcast on Fox.
- Week 4: Sept. 29 at noon, at Atlanta Falcons. Broadcast on Fox.
- Week 5: Oct. 7 at 7:15pm for Monday Night Football, at Kansas City Chiefs. Broadcast on ESPN.
- Week 6: Oct. 13 at noon, vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Broadcast on Fox.
- Week 7: Oct. 17 at 7:15pm for Thursday Night Football, vs. Denver Broncos. Broadcast on Prime.
- Week 8: Oct. 27 at 3:05pm, at Los Angeles Chargers. Broadcast on Fox.
- Week 9: Nov. 3 at noon, at Carolina Panthers. Broadcast on CBS.
- Week 10: Nov. 10 at noon, vs. Atlanta Falcons. Broadcast on Fox.
- Week 11: Nov. 17 at noon, vs. Cleveland Browns. Broadcast on Fox.
- Week 12: Bye.
- Week 13: Dec. 1 at 3:05pm, vs. Los Angeles Rams. Broadcast on Fox.
- Week 14: Dec. 8 at noon, at New York Giants. Broadcast on Fox.
- Week 15: Dec. 15 at noon, vs. Washington Commanders. Broadcast on Fox.
- Week 16: Dec. 23 at 7:15pm for Monday Night Football, at Green Bay Packers. Broadcast on ESPN.
- Week 17: Dec. 29 at noon, vs. Las Vegas Raiders. Broadcast on Fox.
- Week 18: Date, time and broadcast TBD, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Zoom in: The Saints joined the schedule release party with their own social media video.
The intrigue: The schedule accommodates Taylor Swift's three-night stand in the Caesars Superdome from Oct. 25-27.
- The second leg of her Eras Tour begins earlier that month in Miami — but not until after the Saints play the Chiefs in Monday Night Football on Oct. 7, as Jonathan Barnes noted on X.
- Will Swift make an appearance in Kansas City that night to see boyfriend Travis Kelce play the Saints?
- Let the (celeb-watching) games begin.
