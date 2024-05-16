See the New Orleans Saints 2024 season schedule

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

With the NFL schedule release Wednesday night, the New Orleans Saints finally got a look at how their 2024 season will shake out. Why it matters: Every season offers new hope.

Catch up quick: Local fans won't get a chance to actually see the Saints without hopping on a plane until late in the pre-season.

That's because team officials are finally doing something about those failing grades the players have given the Saints' cafeteria and renovating the space this off-season.

As a result, the team is heading to California for training camp.

The pre-season schedule reflects a Saints' request that its first two games are on the West Coast to keep travel arrangements easy, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune's Jeff Duncan reports.

Week 1 at Arizona Cardinals.

Week 2: Aug. 18 at 7pm at San Francisco 49ers. Broadcast on Fox.

Week 3 vs. the Tennessee Titans.

The regular schedule begins with a home stand against the Carolina Panthers.

Week 1: Sept. 8 at noon, vs. the Carolina Panthers. Broadcast on Fox.

Sept. 8 at noon, vs. the Carolina Panthers. Broadcast on Fox. Week 2: Sept. 15 at noon, at Dallas Cowboys. Broadcast on Fox.

Sept. 15 at noon, at Dallas Cowboys. Broadcast on Fox. Week 3: Sept. 22 at noon, vs. Philadelphia Eagles. Broadcast on Fox.

Sept. 22 at noon, vs. Philadelphia Eagles. Broadcast on Fox. Week 4: Sept. 29 at noon, at Atlanta Falcons. Broadcast on Fox.

Sept. 29 at noon, at Atlanta Falcons. Broadcast on Fox. Week 5: Oct. 7 at 7:15pm for Monday Night Football, at Kansas City Chiefs. Broadcast on ESPN.

Oct. 7 at 7:15pm for Monday Night Football, at Kansas City Chiefs. Broadcast on ESPN. Week 6: Oct. 13 at noon, vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Broadcast on Fox.

Oct. 13 at noon, vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Broadcast on Fox. Week 7: Oct. 17 at 7:15pm for Thursday Night Football, vs. Denver Broncos. Broadcast on Prime.

Oct. 17 at 7:15pm for Thursday Night Football, vs. Denver Broncos. Broadcast on Prime. Week 8: Oct. 27 at 3:05pm, at Los Angeles Chargers. Broadcast on Fox.

Oct. 27 at 3:05pm, at Los Angeles Chargers. Broadcast on Fox. Week 9: Nov. 3 at noon, at Carolina Panthers. Broadcast on CBS.

Nov. 3 at noon, at Carolina Panthers. Broadcast on CBS. Week 10: Nov. 10 at noon, vs. Atlanta Falcons. Broadcast on Fox.

Nov. 10 at noon, vs. Atlanta Falcons. Broadcast on Fox. Week 11: Nov. 17 at noon, vs. Cleveland Browns. Broadcast on Fox.

Nov. 17 at noon, vs. Cleveland Browns. Broadcast on Fox. Week 12: Bye.

Bye. Week 13: Dec. 1 at 3:05pm, vs. Los Angeles Rams. Broadcast on Fox.

Dec. 1 at 3:05pm, vs. Los Angeles Rams. Broadcast on Fox. Week 14: Dec. 8 at noon, at New York Giants. Broadcast on Fox.

Week 15: Dec. 15 at noon, vs. Washington Commanders. Broadcast on Fox.

Dec. 15 at noon, vs. Washington Commanders. Broadcast on Fox. Week 16: Dec. 23 at 7:15pm for Monday Night Football, at Green Bay Packers. Broadcast on ESPN.

Dec. 23 at 7:15pm for Monday Night Football, at Green Bay Packers. Broadcast on ESPN. Week 17: Dec. 29 at noon, vs. Las Vegas Raiders. Broadcast on Fox.

Dec. 29 at noon, vs. Las Vegas Raiders. Broadcast on Fox. Week 18: Date, time and broadcast TBD, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Zoom in: The Saints joined the schedule release party with their own social media video.

It showed candidates like Alvin Kamara, Margaret Orr, Drew Brees, Mickey Loomis and Derek Carr interviewing for a new social media internship.

Go deeper to learn how NFL teams' release videos became such a thing.

The intrigue: The schedule accommodates Taylor Swift's three-night stand in the Caesars Superdome from Oct. 25-27.