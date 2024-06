Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

New Orleans Saints players ranked coach Dennis Allen as among the worst in the league on report cards evaluating the team's facilities, coaches and amenities. Why it matters: The rankings, which are compiled by the NFL Players' Association, offer insight into how the organization functions as a place to work.

The Saints' overall ranking was 19th, a drop from its place at 10th in the 2023 report, the first time the NFLPA compiled the rankings.

The intrigue: This year's edition newly includes scores for head coach and owner.

Scrolls immediately to that section.

Players gave Allen a B-, which was low enough to rank him 29th out of the NFL's 32 leagues.

Owner Gayle Benson earned a B+ from players for a ranking of 11th in the NFL.

Between the lines: Players gave the team's "treatment of families" a D+, which might feel shocking as a letter grade but in reality "is in line with most other clubs," the NFLPA says, and "stems from lack of communication between the club and players' families."

The team's lowest score, an F, went to the team's cafeteria.

"The Saints are one of only two teams that do not offer three meals a day to their players," reads the report card. "The players feel like the food offerings are not up to the highest standards for a professional sports team and are looking for healthier and fresher options."

The Saints' cafeteria earned an F- last year, tying for last in the league.

Yes, but: The team is working on that.